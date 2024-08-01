LA Times Today: In defense of Disney adults
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
When Walt Disney first opened Disneyland, he dedicated it to fans of all ages. The Happiest Place on Earth has provided an escape from the real world in favor of fantasy and magic for 69 years. But some grown-up fans of Disney parks can be seen as “childish” by some for their love of all things Disney.
L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee to defend “Disney adults.”
L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee to defend “Disney adults.”