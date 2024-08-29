LA Times Today: A weird, whimsical game is hiding in the bookshelves at Los Angeles Public Library
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
If you are looking for your next literary experience, your local library is an obvious choice. But what if you didn’t have time to dive into a novel? The L.A. Public Library is hosting a game-like experience hidden within the stacks.
L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee with a look into the Bureau of Nooks and Crannies.
L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee with a look into the Bureau of Nooks and Crannies.