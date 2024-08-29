LA Times Today: A weird, whimsical game is hiding in the bookshelves at Los Angeles Public Library

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

If you are looking for your next literary experience, your local library is an obvious choice. But what if you didn’t have time to dive into a novel? The L.A. Public Library is hosting a game-like experience hidden within the stacks.



L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee with a look into the Bureau of Nooks and Crannies.