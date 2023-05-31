Advertisement
VIDEO | 06:15
LA Times Today: I spent $399 on Frontier’s ‘All You Can Fly’ pass. Is it worth the hype?
Travel & Experiences

LA Times Today: I spent $399 on Frontier’s ‘All You Can Fly’ pass. Is it worth the hype?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Frontier Airlines is offering a summer-long promotion that allows passengers to take unlimited flights for a flat rate of less than $500. For frequent flyers, it’s a tempting deal — but there may be a catch.

L.A. Times experiences reporter Julia Carmel bought the pass to find out if the juice was worth the squeeze.
Travel & ExperiencesLA Times Today
Advertisement