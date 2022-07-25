LA Times Today: Beverly Hills is about to become more exclusive with new hotel chain

Beverly Hills is about to become even more exclusive.



One of the world’s most ultra-luxe hospitality brands is moving in right next to the Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria hotels.



L.A. Times commercial real estate writer Roger Vincent shows us the concept for a sumptuous garden-like complex called One Beverly Hills.