Bicycle through Italy with L.A. chef Mary Sue Milliken

Hop on a bike and join L.A. chef Mary Sue Milliken on a weeklong tour of the Piedmont region of Italy, known for its truffles and wines. Milliken, co-owner of Border Grill, has costarred in Food Network's "Too Hot Tamales."
Her bike tour, organized by Tourissimo, will take riders over rolling hills and past castles and hilltop towns. Participants will learn about the slow food movement at the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, dine at Michelin-starred restaurants, hunt truffles, take cooking classes and hike among vineyards.
Dates: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Price: From $5,995 per person, double occupancy; $495 single supplement. Includes accommodations, meals, bikes, support vehicle, tour guides and transfers. International airfare not included.
Info: Tourissimo, (857) 997-0051