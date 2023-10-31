LA Times Today: Why your next vacation should be a book retreat
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
If you’re a voracious reader or wish you gave yourself more time to crack open a book, a restorative weekend with like-minded bookworms in a wine country setting might sound like the perfect getaway.
L.A. Times features writer Deborah Vankin boarded a charter bus for a readers’ retreat to Solvang, and joined Lisa McRee with all the page-turning details.
L.A. Times features writer Deborah Vankin boarded a charter bus for a readers’ retreat to Solvang, and joined Lisa McRee with all the page-turning details.