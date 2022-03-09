LA Times Today: Make California’s newest national park part of your next road trip

Pinnacles National Park is California’s newest and smallest national park.



And with its rugged terrain and limited access, this often less-frequented destination may not be for the faint of heart.



But tourist numbers are rapidly growing, and if you’re looking for a challenge, L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds explains that Pinnacles National Park offers new adventure in what has been one of our state’s best kept secrets.