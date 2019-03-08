Princess Cruises launches new Latin American-themed Caribbean voyages

Princess Cruises has been introducing travelers to the Caribbean's good cigars, good rums and good vibes for decades. This summer, the line is going to try something new: two sailings focusing on Latin American travelers, complete with with DJ dance parties, an onboard Spanish-speaking host, shore excursions guided in Spanish, and Latin-inspired cocktails.
The weeklong Sabor Latino cruises, both in July, are tailored to preferences of Latin American cruisers and feature culinary menu items from Argentine chef Gustavo Schneider.
Voyages will also feature Spanish-language films, Latin American television channels, plus Spanish-language magic entertainment from Pablo Pol, Spanish-language stand-up comedy from Mariano Potel, and performances from singer-songwriter Yaire. In addition, Los Angeles food writer and author Bill Esparza will be a guest speaker.
Caribbean Princess will sail round-trip from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 13 on the first voyage, visiting the Eastern Caribbean and Princess Cays, the line's private island, plus St. Thomas and St. Maarten. (Prices from $779 per person, double occupancy, for an inside room, plus taxes and fees.)
The second voyage will start July 20, with Caribbean Princess sailing round-trip from Fort Lauderdale on a Western Caribbean cruise itinerary featuring Grand Cayman; Roatán, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. (Prices from $729 per person, double occupancy, for an inside room, plus taxes and fees.)
To celebrate the spirit of Sabor Latino, for a limited time, Princess is offering fares up to 50% off for first and second guests, plus third and fourth guest fares from $299.
Info: Princess Cruises, (800) 774-6237, or contact a travel agent.