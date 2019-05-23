Asian cruise follows Gen. MacArthur's journey at end of World War II

World War II buffs can trace the historic path taken by Gen. Douglas MacArthur at the conclusion of the war on a two-week Ponant East Asia cruise. The voyage, from Hong Kong to Osaka, Japan, marks MacArthur's trip to accept the Japanese surrender in 1945.
Participants will be able to walk along Okinawa’s beaches, hike snow-capped Mt. Fuji and see the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima.
Cruisers will also meet with survivors and their successors at the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima. World War II historian James Bradley will lead discussions on board.
The cruise will be aboard the Ponant ship Le Laperouse, the first in the Ponant Explorer series, which includes an underwater lounge that allows passengers to see marine life outside the ship.
Dates: Sept. 27-Oct. 10
Price: From $8,110 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, excursions and transfers. International airfare not included.
Info: Ponant