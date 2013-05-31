Photos: 150 sights and destinations in Italy

On March 17, 1861, Italy was unified and declared a kingdom under Victor Emmanuel II. In honor of this 150th anniversary, we've scoured Los Angeles Times travel stories, reader photos and the Web for photos of destinations across the country. For more photos and stories, browse our Italy guide
. Visit our reader gallery to share your images of the country. To view thumbnails of these photos, click here
. .gallery-slideshow-photo { width: auto; height: auto; } #photo-information h1 { font-weight: bold; } #photo-information h2 { font-weight: bold; } #photo-information h3 { font-weight: bold; } #photo-information h4 { font-weight: bold; }