A tale of two Disney Main Streets

Here's a back-and-forth photo essay that pairs scenes from two Disney Main Streets. The first Main Street (also known as Kansas Avenue) runs through Marceline, Mo., where the young Walt Disney spent several pre-teen years at the outset of the 20th century. The second is Main Street, U.S.A., the all-American commercial district that Disney unveiled, along with the rest of Disneyland, in 1955. As Walt later made clear, one street inspired him in creation of the other. But their paths have not run parallel. For the full story, see "Photo gallery: One Disney, two Main Streets.
" -- Chris Reynolds, Los Angeles Times staff writer