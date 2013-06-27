19 sites inscribed to UNESCO World Heritage list

During its 37th session in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee inscribed 19 sites to its World Heritage List, which includes notable destinations such as Yellowstone National Park and the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador. Besides prestige and tourism, inscription offers opportunities for preservation aid. Here's a look at the newly inscribed sites, including Mt. Fuji in Japan, the Medici Villas and Gardens in Italy and the town of Levuka in Fiji, that nation's first listed site.