China's Honghe Hani Rice Terraces added to UNESCO World Heritage list

During its 37th session, which is taking place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, through Thursday, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee inscribed the Cultural Landscape of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces in China to its well-regarded World Heritage list. The terraces, developed over 1,300 years by the Hani people, is a part of a farming system that incorporates livestock such as buffalo and fish in the cultivation of red rice, the region's primary crop. The rice terraces are among 19 sites inscribed this year, including Mt. Fuji in Japan, the Medici Villas and Gardens in Italy and the town of Levuka in Fiji, the nation's first listed site. -- Jason La, Los Angeles Times