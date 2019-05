After years of debate and scrounging for cash, a new, nine-story San Diego Central Library has opened at 330 Park Blvd. downtown. The building, designed by San Diego architect Rob Wellington Quigley and Tucker Sadler & Associates, stands one long block from Petco Park (where the Padres play) and two miles from the heart of Balboa Park. Besides books, it's got big views, provocative art, a sun-splashed reading room, rooftop terraces and a metal dome on top, 255 feet above the street.

