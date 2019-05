Fine art photographer Robert A. Hansen has spent more than a decade looking at the lives and landscapes of hard-to-get-to places of Southern Mexico and the Yucatan. Photographs from his journeys are on display through Jan. 24 in Laguna Beach as part of a foaSOUTH (Festival of Arts) show. Visitors are invited to meet Hansen 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3 during the city's First Thursdays Art Walk. Here are some of his evocative images. -- Mary Forgione