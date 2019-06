Earlier this month, Russia unveiled the Russky Island bridge, the world's longest cable-stayed bridge (a type of bridge where its towers bear the load). The suspended portion of the bridge, which connects Russky Island to Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, spans about 3,600 feet, about 600 feet less than suspended portion of the Golden Gate bridge, a suspension bridge (where cables bear the load). The bridge, painted in the colors of Russia's flag, costs $1 billion to build.