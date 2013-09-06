Oregon: Rumbling, tumbling waterfalls refresh a scorched SoCal soul

Hot enough for ya? Just looking at these Oregon waterfalls will cool you off and take the sting out of the late-to-the-party Southern California summer. Oregon is dotted with more than 200 waterfalls, many an easy drive from Portland, including the monster Multnomah, just about half an hour away. If you can visit only one, this is it. But waterfall watching is like eating potato chips; you won’t want to stop at just one. As long as you’re at Multnomah, why not nearby Bridal Veil Falls, where you’ll find a double-drop falls? And then there’s Horsetail Falls, only 2 miles down the highway from Multnomah. Here's some of what we found on a trip up north. — Dan Blackburn