It's tulip time in Amsterdam, where people have adored the flower for centuries. Every canal is decorated with planters of blooming beauties. The venerable Hortus Botanicus Amsterdam offers a display of wild and cultivated varieties. At the Flower Market by the Singel canal, you can buy 50 tulips for about $15. And in the U.S. on Sunday, it's safe to day, these colorful flowers will find a place in many a Mother's Day bouquet. -- Susan Spano