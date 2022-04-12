LA Times Today: Will Delta’s new $1.9-billion terminal make flying out of LAX easier?

Los Angeles International Airport is the nation’s second busiest airport and has a reputation of being difficult to travel through.



The traffic, the crowds and long lines are just some of the complaints from passengers. But some new renovations could make travel easier.



L.A. Times business reporter Hugo Martín told us about the changes.