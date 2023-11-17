LA Times Today: Surprising gifts for people who cherish experiences over things
Giving the gift of an experience or an activity you can share with someone can often be more meaningful than a present wrapped in paper and a bow.
L.A. Times travel writers Chris Reynolds and Julia Carmel have compiled a list of Southern California adventures that are perfect for gift giving this holiday season.
L.A. Times west coast experience writer Julia Carmel joined Lisa McRee with ideas ranging from $250 dollars to $1.50 — and one that’s even free.
