Go wild at three animal attractions in Arizona
If you’re heading to the Grand Canyon or Flagstaff, stop at one of these locations along Interstate 40 to glimpse bears, wolves and a camel that spits.
Mazi is one of about 135 animals living at the nonprofit Keepers of the Wild in Valentine, Ariz., which is open to visitors year-round. (Lara Kraft)
In a former life, Ruckus was primarily used for photo opportunities. The Bengal tiger now lives at Keepers of the Wild in Valentine, Ariz. (Lara Kraft)
Bucky was one of five bears that performed tricks and posed for photos before being rescued from a roadside show. The black bears now live at the 175-acre Keepers of the Wild in Valentine, Ariz. (Lara Kraft)
Buy feed for the deer in the gift shop at Grand Canyon Deer Farm in Williams, Ariz. (Jan Molen / Los Angeles Times)
The deer will walk right up to you at Grand Canyon Deer Farm in Williams, Ariz. (Jan Molen / Los Angeles Times)
The deer at Grand Canyon Deer Farm in Williams, Ariz.,, know that they can nab a few kernels of corn without a quarter. (Jan Molen / Los Angeles Times)
Snow blankets the habitat of Geronimo, one of three tundra wolves in Bearizona’s three-mile drive-through. The 160-acre wildlife park is in Williams, Ariz. (Erica Parlaman / Bearizona Wildlife Park)
For the best photos of the wildlife, including the black bear Kona, take the open-air bus tour offered four times a day at Bearizona in Williams, Ariz. (Erica Parlaman / Bearizona Wildlife Park)
Sully, a brown bison, roams through a field of tickseed flower in the Bearizona wildlife park in Williams, Ariz. (Lisa Cruz / Bearizona Wildlife Park)
