A visit to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — The storefronts and signs of Calle Relox, in the historic center, offers a window to the city’s past. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — The Guadalupe neighborhood, north of the city’s historic core, is known for its growing collection of modern murals. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — The Parroquia church tower rises above El Jardín, the city’s main plaza. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Inside La Parroquia, the most prominent church in the city, worshipers and visitors find a lovely interior. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Inside La Parroquia, the city’s most prominent church. This shot looks straight up at the church’s ceiling. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Across the street from the popular Instituto Allende, a shop offers colorful antiques, artworks and design items. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — The historic doorways, walls and cobblestones of the central city have charmed American tourists and expats for decades. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Roasted corn tempts at the Mercado Ignacio Ramirez. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Musicians gather nightly at El Jardín, the central plaza. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — A worker handles doughnuts in La Colmena, a bakery on Calle Relox that dates to 1901. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Stop for a meal at Casa Blanca Cafe. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Produce is colorful at the Mercado Ignacio Ramirez. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — The artwork — and the walls — are colorful at the Mercado de Artesanias. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Vendors, locals and tourists pass through the central plaza, El Jardín, constantly. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — The pigeons at the Plaza Cívica gather for a snack. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Giant puppets known as mojigangas are a tradition in the city, and you can usually see one or two in public areas, more on holidays. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — Gabriel Avila minds the bar at Hotel Amparo. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — The historic side streets are known for their colorful walls and doorways and old cobblestones. When it rains, the colors deepen. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, MEXICO — A downtown nightclub has taken the name El Grito, which refers to the battle cry of those who fought for Mexico’s independence from Spain. (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)
