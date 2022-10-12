wk-halloween-stores-poi-for HP
Los Angeles, CA - October 05: Employee Danelly Alexis tries on a wig at Hollywood Toys & Costumes on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The store is considered one of the best for halloween in the city. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles, CA - October 05: A cow spine is seen on display at Ghoulish Delights on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The store is considered one of the best for halloween in the city. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
BURBANK, CA - October 10, 2022 - Customers walk past a window at the Halloween Town store Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Burbank, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
A photograph of Mystic Museum for la-wk-halloween-stores-poi. (Yvonne Villasensor/Yvonne Villasensor)
Los Angeles, CA - October 05: The outside of Hollywood Toys & Costumes is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The store is considered one of the best for halloween in the city. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)