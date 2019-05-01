Israel Pass gives you 20% off entry to national parklands

The newly launched Israel Pass gives travelers a break on entrance fees to national parks and reserves as well as the cost of buses and trains.
The deal: The pass takes 20% off fees to places such as the ancient stone-fort site in Masada National Park, Eilat Coral Beach Nature Reserve and about 70 other parklands. With the discount, you enter each park or reserve once; the card is good for two weeks from your first use.
Travelers pay $23 for discounts at three sites and $32 for six sites. You’ll also receive a discount on buses and trains (fares are loaded onto the card separately).
When: The offer is good indefinitely.
Details: Best place to buy the card is Ben-Gurion Airport, in the arrivals hall at Terminal 3. More sites will be added in the future.
Info: Israel Pass