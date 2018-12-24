Thanks to a man I never met, my soul found its way back home

As the daughter of an Iowa dairy farmer, I had never traveled far because cows have to be milked twice a day. My family never went anywhere for other reasons, including money, but we also weren’t the sort of people who would have traveled even if we had the wherewithal to do so. My family was mystified by why anyone would want to leave home for pleasure. Think of the multiple ways things could go wrong, including restaurants where we wouldn’t know what to order or food that could upset our stomachs.