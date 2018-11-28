Highway 1 in Big Sur area may close Wednesday over heavy storm warning

Heavy rains predicted to hit the Big Sur coast Wednesday may temporarily close Highway 1 at its most vulnerable points. Caltrans warned travelers and locals Tuesday that “an expected significant storm” may mean shutting the route in one or two places for safety reasons.
Mud Creek, the site of an enormous slide in May 2017 that shut the road for months, and Paul’s Slide will have gates on either side across the road that will be locked if closures are warranted. Depending on what happens weather wise, one or both points may close.
Caltrans sends out a 48-hour advisory when the National Weather Service predicts heavy rains. It’s meant to give travelers time to reconsider their route and locals a chance to stock up on supplies and craft a plan.
The 2017 slide at Mud Creek, 34 miles north of Cambria, was so massive that a new road had to be built on top of it. The road reopened to traffic last July.
Caltrans is concerned that heavy storms may mean “continued movement” in the newer sections of the road, which will make driving on the route unsafe.
Travelers can find up-to-date recorded information on California roads by calling Caltrans at (800) 427-7623. Or they can go to the Caltrans website and enter “1” for Highway 1 to check on current highway conditions.