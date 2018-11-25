Another transit option for fliers; use the bus in San Jose

Although downtown San Jose is quite walkable, I do have a comment concerning suggestions in Money Matters [“A Thanksgiving Getaway,” by Terry Gardner, Nov. 18]. The Fairmont San Jose is 2 1/2 miles from the Rose Garden and five miles from the Winchester Mystery House. Both places are worth visiting, but I wouldn't try to walk to them from the Fairmont. Use the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s bus system (the VTA).