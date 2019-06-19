Trace your Irish roots (or just visit Ireland) for one unbeatable price

Interested in exploring your Irish roots? Aer Lingus will send you on a weeklong tour of Ireland to meet with a genealogist and dig into your ancestral past. Airfare from Los Angeles, lodgings and a rental car are included in the tour starting at $1,199 per person.
The deal: DNA tourism is becoming the next big thing in travel, and this tour could start you on your path. Travelers receive a one-hour meeting with a genealogy expert as well as free admission to the Irish Family History Centre at EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin.
Airfare from L.A. to Dublin; six nights lodgings, two in Dublin hotels, four in B&Bs of your choice around the country; and a rental car (manual transmission, upgrades to automatic available at extra cost) are included.
When: Lowest prices are in November. The offer is based on availability, and blackout dates may apply.
Tested: I checked online and found the lowest price available every day in November; going in summer, of course, costs more. Price is based on double occupancy.
Info: Aer Lingus’ Ireland: Discover Your Roots, bit.ly/aerlingusireland