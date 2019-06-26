Save $1,000 on REI’s Galápagos Islands multisport tour

REI takes $1,000 off its active tour of Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands and Otavalo Highlands, which includes kayaking, volcano hiking, snorkeling and wildlife viewing.
The deal: The discounted 12-day tour costs $4,799 per person for members (lifetime membership costs $20). It includes hikes in the Otavalo region to destinations such as Peguche Falls, Laguna Cuicocha in the crater lake area, and a nature reserve in thermal pools.
On the Galápagos Islands, hike the rim of the Sierra Negra volcano, snorkel off San Cristóbal Island, walk among marine iguanas near Isabela Island, and kayak in lava channels off Santa Cruz Island.
When: You must book by July 4 for travel dates between August and December.
Details: Price includes lodgings and most meals, gear for activities, airport transfers, internal flights and bilingual guides. International airfare is extra. Group size is limited to 4 to 12 people.
Info: Galápagos Islands and Otavalo Highlands Multisport, (800) 622-2236, bit.ly/reigalapagos