Marriott hotels offer savings on weekend stays all year long

By
Apr 24, 2019 | 6:10 AM
Rooms at Le Méridien Mexico City start at $90 in mid-June during Marriott's sale prices for weekend stays. (Marriott International)

Marriott is offering travelers a discount on weekend stays, up to 20% in the U.S. and Canada and up to 25% in the Caribbean and Latin America. The sale is good through the end of the year.

The deal: Room prices and savings vary by hotel, so shop carefully. The deal is good for Friday and Saturday night bookings, including these examples for mid-June:

Courtyard Panama Multiplaza Mall in Panama City, Panama, $107, instead of $159;

Le Méridien Mexico City, $90 instead of $113;

Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida, $169 instead of $189; and

Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa near San Diego is included in the sale on weekend stays. (Marriott International)

Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa near San Diego, $228 instead of $241.

When: Reserve by June 30 for travel through Dec. 31, based on availability.

Details: Use Marriott’s sale web page that shows the letters “ADP” in the promo code box. Prepay at least one night; other rules apply.

Info: Marriott’s Weekend All Year Long, bit.ly/marriottweekends

