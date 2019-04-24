Marriott hotels offer savings on weekend stays all year long

Marriott is offering travelers a discount on weekend stays, up to 20% in the U.S. and Canada and up to 25% in the Caribbean and Latin America. The sale is good through the end of the year.
The deal: Room prices and savings vary by hotel, so shop carefully. The deal is good for Friday and Saturday night bookings, including these examples for mid-June:
►Courtyard Panama Multiplaza Mall in Panama City, Panama, $107, instead of $159;
► Le Méridien Mexico City, $90 instead of $113;
►Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida, $169 instead of $189; and
►Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa near San Diego, $228 instead of $241.
When: Reserve by June 30 for travel through Dec. 31, based on availability.
Details: Use Marriott’s sale web page that shows the letters “ADP” in the promo code box. Prepay at least one night; other rules apply.
Info: Marriott’s Weekend All Year Long, bit.ly/marriottweekends