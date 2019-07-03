Enjoy Broadway in Jack London State Park on a weekend trip to Sonoma

More than a whiff of garlic greeted us at the door of Cafe Citti. This charming, old-school eatery in Kenwood, about 11 miles southeast of Santa Rosa, lacks the pretense of many wine country spots and offers authentic Italian eats at affordable prices. We took our meal to go (more on that below) but enjoyed perfectly crusted bread on the patio while we waited. We decided on a three-dish combo plate ($14.50), which included house-made tortellini, marinated calamari salad and a spicy garbanzo bean dish that was dripping with garlic and laced with a special sauce that would satisfy my discerning Italian mama.