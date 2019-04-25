Advertisement

Fall cruise in the Aegean Sea visits iconic islands, cities and locales

By Rosemary McClure
Apr 25, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Shore excursions to the cliff-top monasteries of Meteora in central Greece are among the cruise's highlights. (Celestyal Cruises)

Explore the famed beaches, food and weather of the Aegean Sea on a week-long fall cruise. The voyages, developed by Celestyal Cruises, include an overnight stay in Istanbul, Turkey, and a call at Volos, Greece, for excursions to monasteries of Meteora. Other highlights include stops at the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos and the mountains of Heraklion in Crete.

Dates: Six Eclectic Aegean cruises are scheduled in October and November. Sailings in 2020 are also available.

Price: From $1,139 per person, double occupancy, on seven-night itineraries. Includes meals, a drinks package, shore excursions, entertainment, port fees and gratuities. International airfare not included

Info: (877) 337-4665, celestyalcruises.com
