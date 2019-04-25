Fall cruise in the Aegean Sea visits iconic islands, cities and locales

Explore the famed beaches, food and weather of the Aegean Sea on a week-long fall cruise. The voyages, developed by Celestyal Cruises, include an overnight stay in Istanbul, Turkey, and a call at Volos, Greece, for excursions to monasteries of Meteora. Other highlights include stops at the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos and the mountains of Heraklion in Crete.