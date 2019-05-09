For Mom's travels, a meditation coach, a keyboard, a wallet and a charger

It’s high time for help from a headband that helps you find inner peace, a tablet keyboard, a harder-working cellphone case and a handy battery charger. Great gifts for Mom for any occasion.

Enlightenment by app

After any tumultuous travel, a chance to unwind comes with the Muse 2 Meditation Headband. It’s a high-tech wearable guru with built-in sensors that track your heart rate, brain waves and body movements, and provide real-time visual and auditory biofeedback using an app.

Using your headphones, pair the free Apple or Android app with your smartphone or other device, and follow the included quick-start guide to get the hang of the headband. The Muse 2 recharges using an included micro USB cable. The app keeps a running record of your progress. Enlightenment doesn’t come cheap – but is Zen not priceless?

Key to productivity

A high-quality keyboard is essential for some newer iPads. Until recently, Apple had the only dedicated keyboard. Now here comes Logitech with its Slim Folio Pro Keyboard Case, which costs about 30% less than Apple’s versions. The Logitech has heavy-duty silicone bumpers to defend all four corners, and the keys have backlighting. Plus the Logitech adds a dedicated row of iOS shortcuts along the top. The battery lasts up to three months on a charge and recharges with a USB-C cable (not included).

Cost, info: Logitech Slim Folio Pro Keyboard Cases for 11- or 12.6-inch iPad Pro cost $119 and $129. respectively; bit.ly/logitechipadkeyboard

Silk Wallet Slayer turns your cell phone into a wallet, and a portable charger turns your keyc hain into a lifesaver. Silk Wallet Slayer / Mophie

Turn your phone into a wallet and a stand

Cellphones are multitaskers, so the back of the phone seems like a slacker. The sleek Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 snap-on Cell Phone Card Case puts that back to work, holding credit cards, IDs and cash. It’s slim enough to enable wireless charging, even when the sewn-in faux leather pouch is loaded with as many as three cards.

The case has another useful trick up — or rather in — its sleeve. A slim groove parallel to the card holder has just enough room to insert a credit card, creating a kickstand. The rubber casing has cushioned corners, textured sides (for a good grip), a big cutout for the camera lens, and pliable button covers for using phone controls.

It comes in four colors and sizes for the newest iPhones, some older models, and the newer Samsung Galaxy S series , with more choices on the way.

Cost, info: Silk Wallet Slayer Volume 2 Cell Phone Card Case costs about $25; bit.ly/silkwalletphonecase

Charge on a key chain

Does your smartphone need a little power boost? Mophie has a little booster on a keychain. The 3-by-1.5-by-0.6-inch-thick 1200 mAh Powerbank Keychain battery charger perks up USB-C devices such as the Galaxy and Google Pixel; a lightning cable model is in the works. Press the battery’s eject button and it detaches from its carabineer, revealing a built-in USB-C cable. Plug that into your device to extend battery life. The battery recharges with a USB-C cable (not included).

The Mophie won’t completely charge a drained battery and it’s not water-resistant, but at 2 ounces, it’s worth hooking on for an emergency zap.

Cost, info: Mophie Powerstation Keychain portable battery costs $39.95; bit.ly/mophiekeychaincharger

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel