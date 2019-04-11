Advertisement

Jam with music fans and musicians on the Outlaw Country Cruise

By Rosemary McClure
Apr 11, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Prices start at $1,065 per person, plus taxes and fees, for an inside cabin. (Will Byington)

Country fans will find more than 30 artists and bands ready to jam on the Outlaw Country Cruise next winter. The five-night music festival will sail from Miami to Key West, Fla., to Falmouth, Jamaica, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The cruise will feature performances across five stages, including shows by the Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & the Dukes and others. There will also be a SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio-show taping, film screenings and Q&A sessions.

Dates: Jan. 29-Feb. 3

Price: From $1,065 per person, double occupancy, for an inside cabin (plus $250 in taxes and fees). Includes accommodations, food, activities, performances and autograph sessions. Round-trip airfare to Miami not included.

Info: Outlaw Country Cruise, (877) 379-9189, outlawcruise.com

