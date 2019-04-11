Jam with music fans and musicians on the Outlaw Country Cruise

Country fans will find more than 30 artists and bands ready to jam on the Outlaw Country Cruise next winter. The five-night music festival will sail from Miami to Key West, Fla., to Falmouth, Jamaica, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.
The cruise will feature performances across five stages, including shows by the Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & the Dukes and others. There will also be a SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio-show taping, film screenings and Q&A sessions.
Dates: Jan. 29-Feb. 3
Price: From $1,065 per person, double occupancy, for an inside cabin (plus $250 in taxes and fees). Includes accommodations, food, activities, performances and autograph sessions. Round-trip airfare to Miami not included.
Info: Outlaw Country Cruise, (877) 379-9189, outlawcruise.com