San Francisco’s Monet exhibition will end soon, but early entry tickets are still available

If you love Monet’s water lilies, don’t miss the show on at San Francisco’s deYoung Museum, which ends soon. The exhibit of the French artist’s later landscapes continues until May 27, with premium tickets available on weekends that let you in an hour before the museum opens.

“Monet: The Late Years” features almost 50 works painted between 1913 and his death in 1926. Many depict the famed water lilies associated with his garden and home in Giverny, less than 50 miles northwest of Paris. Lilies float amid blues and purples in some of the paintings along with his weeping willow tree, rose garden and Japanese footbridge; other works in the show change in tone and color as the aging artist’s eyes began to fail.

"Water Lilies," painted between 1916 and 1919 by Claude Monet. Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

“These waterscapes and reflections have become an obsession,” Monet once wrote. “They are beyond my old man’s powers, yet I want to succeed in expressing what I feel.”

Early-admission tickets cost $65 and let you in at 8:30 a.m., an hour before the museum opens to the general public. They’re available Saturdays and Sundays through the end of May as well as May 27. Tickets also provide access to “Gauguin: A Spiritual Journey.”

Claude Monet at his garden in Giverny, France, in 1921. Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

Standard admission for the show costs $35, and you should reserve a ticket online in advance.

If you feel like spending the night, the Stanford Court hotel at 905 California St. in San Francisco offers a Monet in the Morning package that gives guests two early-entry tickets plus vouchers for two grab-and-go breakfasts, plus a Claude Monet-themed tote bag. Room prices start at $258, with no minimum stay.

The Monet exhibition moves to the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, where it will be on display June 16 to Sept. 15.

