Scotland: Play golf and drink whiskey on the island of Islay

No tour of Scotland is complete without a dram of whiskey and a few rounds of golf. Explore the Scottish island of Islay, known as the Queen of the Hebrides, during a three-night stay at the new Machrie Hotel & Golf Links.
Guests can take a private guided tour of the whiskey isle and visit six peat-smoked, single-malt Scotch distilleries, then work on their golf game with an 18-hole round on a historic links course established in 1891. Two spa treatments are also included.
Dates: Available May 1-Oct. 13
Price: From $1,613 per person, double occupancy, for the Whisky & Irons tour. Includes accommodations, breakfasts, full-day island tour, golf on the 18-hole links course and use of a six-hole course.
Info: bit.ly/whiskeyandirons