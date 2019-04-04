Advertisement

Scotland: Play golf and drink whiskey on the island of Islay

By Rosemary McClure
Apr 04, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Scotland: Play golf and drink whiskey on the island of Islay
Stunning views and long tee shots are available at the Machrie Hotel & Golf Links in Scotland. (Phil Inglis)

No tour of Scotland is complete without a dram of whiskey and a few rounds of golf. Explore the Scottish island of Islay, known as the Queen of the Hebrides, during a three-night stay at the new Machrie Hotel & Golf Links.

Guests can take a private guided tour of the whiskey isle and visit six peat-smoked, single-malt Scotch distilleries, then work on their golf game with an 18-hole round on a historic links course established in 1891. Two spa treatments are also included.

Advertisement

Dates: Available May 1-Oct. 13

Price: From $1,613 per person, double occupancy, for the Whisky & Irons tour. Includes accommodations, breakfasts, full-day island tour, golf on the 18-hole links course and use of a six-hole course.

Info: bit.ly/whiskeyandirons

travel@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement