See Scotland on a picturesque coast-to-coast trip by train

Ride the rails across Scotland on a trip organized by British tour group McKinlay Kidd. Participants visit Loch Ness, the Isle of Skye and Inverness. The route begins in Glasgow with a picturesque ride on the West Highland Line to Rannoch Moor, said to be one of the last remaining wildernesses in Britain, to Fort William. At Fort William it’s all aboard the Jacobite Express, a restored steam train that puffs across the Glenfinnan Viaduct to Mallaig. Passengers transfer to a ferry for a trip to the Isle of Skye. The final leg is aboard the Kyle Line train for a coast-to-coast excursion across the Highlands.