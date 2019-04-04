Catching up with Taos, the chill New Mexico town you’ll warm to on a weekend escape

Can something feel very hot and very cold at the same time? Answer: Me, after eating a mouthful of spicy salsa on an especially chilly night on my first trip to Taos, N.M., in more than 20 years. Much like an old friend I hadn’t seen in some time, this town about 135 miles northeast of Albuquerque picked up where we had left off. The downtown historic district looked much the same, give or take a few wrinkles. It was a joy to wander around Taos Plaza, with its kitschy souvenir shops, jewelry stores hawking turquoise, restaurants and art galleries. The tab: My husband and I spent $300 for two nights at the Wyndham Taos, about $140 for meals and $20 for museum admission.