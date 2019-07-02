Where to watch South America’s total solar eclipse Tuesday

The eclipse will first pass over remote islands in the Pacific Ocean, missing Easter Island, where watchers will be able to see about 80% coverage of the sun, according to Space.com. Totality first makes landfall near La Serena, Chile, which will experience 2 minutes and 17 seconds of darkness, and then move southeast into Argentina. Many cities in South America, including Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Montevideo, Uruguay, will see a partial eclipse.