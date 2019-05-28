Dance floor on the ceiling? Vegas club’s new light grid moves to the music

It’s no longer just the crowd that dances at Hakkasan Nightclub. Now It’s also the ceiling. A new multimillion-dollar lighted ceiling grid recently installed at the club grooves to the music, flexing and changing shape over the dance floor in sync to the beat — and turning the dance floor upside down.
Last week the popular Las Vegas nightclub known for featuring top artists in electronic dance music unveiled the Hakkasan Grid, a 30-foot-wide kinetic sculpture suspended from the ceiling of the five-level nightclub.
The 12,000-pound light grid links together 57 glowing triangles, each 4 feet tall, into a single, cohesive, one-of-a-kind art installation whose almost limitless blend of colors, images and patterns can flow seamlessly between triangles.
As the music pulses, so does the grid, its shape transformed by a computerized cable system into a dizzying array of flowers, cones and waves in step with the music.
The Hakkasan Grid will be an integral component of Hakkasan’s residency shows this year, headlined by top EDC artists such as Tiësto, Zedd and Steve Aoki.
“The nightlife industry requires constant evolution and excellence," said James Algate, executive vice president of entertainment at Hakkasan Group. "We're confident that guests will be blown away by this futuristic, multisensory experience we've created."