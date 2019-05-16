‘Avengers’ superhero fans can revel in new interactive Las Vegas exhibit

Fans of two Hollywood blockbuster film franchises, “The Hunger Games” and Marvel’s “Avengers,” can dive deep into their favorite movies at two interactive Las Vegas exhibits.
Die-hard “Avengers” superhero fans who go wide-eyed over Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Captain America should put the “Marvel’s Avengers Station” exhibit at Treasure Island hotel-casino on their a checklist.
The 31,00-square-foot interactive experience lets Avengers fans dive deep into the superhero films. Guests use a free interactive app to explore a series of display rooms, each dedicated to a popular Marvel character. Along the way, the app explains the story behind each of the Marvel characters.
The exhibit includes dozens of costumes and props used in the “Avengers” movies, including Thor’s hammer, Ant-Man’s helmet, Iron Man’s MK 45 suit, Captain America’s uniform and shield, Hawkeye and Black Widow uniforms and weapons, and Bruce Banner’s laboratory.
Avengers fans who haven’t yet seen “Avengers: Endgame” don’t have to worry about encountering any movie spoilers; the Avengers Station exhibit debuted in 2016 and doesn’t include references to Marvel’s latest blockbuster.
Tickets cost $24 (ages 4 to 11) and $34 (ages 12 and older). It’s open daily.
“The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” launched recently inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and features set re-creations, movie props from the series, and original costumes worn by the cast. It includes the dress worn by fictional hero Katniss Everdeen in the girl on fire scene; the gown, armor and pin she wore in “Mockingjay”; the guards called Peacekeepers’ armor and rebellion tactical gear; plus bow and arrows used by Katniss in the film series.
An immersive, 60-foot-wide digital archery experience allows guests a hands-on opportunity to explore the technology behind the movies. The exhibition also features film set re-creations of the Hall of Justice, President Snow’s office, the Tribute Train, Capitol TV and District 13.
The Hunger Games attraction, based on the Lionsgate films, celebrates Katniss’ epic journey from her humble beginnings in District 12 to her rise as the Mockingjay.
It costs $25 (ages 4 to 11) and $35 (ages 12 and older). The exhibit is open daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.