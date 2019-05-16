‘Avengers’ superhero fans can revel in new interactive Las Vegas exhibit

“The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” launched recently inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and features set re-creations, movie props from the series, and original costumes worn by the cast. It includes the dress worn by fictional hero Katniss Everdeen in the girl on fire scene; the gown, armor and pin she wore in “Mockingjay”; the guards called Peacekeepers’ armor and rebellion tactical gear; plus bow and arrows used by Katniss in the film series.