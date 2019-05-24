A ZZ Top jukebox musical in Vegas without ZZ Top?

Texas rockers ZZ Top will be landing on the Las Vegas Strip next year with a jukebox musical called “Sharp Dressed Man.” Members of the ’70s band — Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill — will be executive producers, but exactly who will perform when the show opens remains unknown.
Caesars Entertainment, which operates six resorts along the Strip, will provide a home for the 2020 production.
“We’re feeling very good about the efforts of our producers and our manager ... in putting this together,” original band member Gibbons, 69, told Variety. “Our music is in very capable hands, so we’re really looking forward to seeing the results of these collective efforts next year.”
The group’s biggest hits, including the namesake “Sharp Dressed Man” from 1983, will be incorporated into the musical’s story, a news release said. It described the show’s story line as “a Lone Star auto mechanic who becomes a modern-day Robin Hood, stealing hearts — and car parts — with the help of his merry band of beer drinkers and hell raisers.”
In addition to the title song, the show also will include “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “La Grange” and “Legs.”
Where is the musical most likely to land? Possibly the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a 4,300-seat arena that Celine Dion will vacate June 8 when she ends a record-setting residency that began 15 years ago. The Jubilee Theater at Bally’s and the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas are other possibilities.
The band currently is on a European tour, with June concerts scheduled in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and France.