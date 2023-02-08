LA Time Today: Latino winemakers taste success and wrestle with identity

There are more than 4,500 wineries in California, but just 45 of them are Latino-owned.



L.A. Times staff writer Cindy Carcamo talked to some of those winemakers about their successes and the challenges they face in a traditionally white-dominated industry.