10 seriously sublime Palm Springs-area spas with day passes
When the Spa at Séc-he opened its doors in Palm Springs in 2023, it welcomed guests to a 73,000-square-foot facility with mineral-rich bathing waters, resort-style pools, salt caves, steam rooms and a slew of indulgent amenities, all without requiring booking a treatment.
Of course, massages, facials and the like are available, but a major draw of visiting Séc-he is simply to spend the day cocooned within its grounds.
The spa isn’t alone in selling day passes to visitors. North of Palm Springs in Desert Hot Springs, many hotels pump mineral waters from the ground into oasis-like enclaves where spa-goers can soak for the day without staying overnight.
And further south in Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and Indian Wells, some of the splashiest resorts in the valley offer day pass admission to deeply impressive spas. Think aromatherapy showers, menthol-infused dry saunas, zero-gravity lounge chairs and secluded pools all for a fraction of the price of an all-too-short 50-minute treatment.
As a Coachella Valley resident, I’ve spent the day at many spas in the area. Most sell passes on the third-party website ResortPass, while a few are available to purchase directly. They range in price from $54 to $155 (inclusive of ResortPass fees, where applicable) and some include full use of the resort’s pools and amenities for exceptional value.
Just know that day passes are generally limited in quantity to save space for guests booking treatments and to avoid crowding, so if you have a specific date in mind, book far in advance. Some properties also enact time limits, have age requirements and may or may not include parking or food for purchase. And if you’re a local, speak up. Many spas grant discounts to those residing within the valley.
I’ve soaked, steamed, swam and relaxed as hard as humanly possible at every property listed below. If all you have is one day to chill and don’t want to fork over hundreds of dollars for a treatment that never seems long enough, these spas will leave you feeling nearly as blissful as if you had. Just plan to clear your entire day. Two, three, four hours — at all of these properties, I promise you it won’t be enough.
Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis
The epicenter where the hottest water emerges is called Miracle Hill, and Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis is located on top of it for direct access to some of the most mineral-rich water in the area.
The spa is a bit no-frills from the outside, but inside, furnishings are airy and light, with bohemian and Scandinavian touches alongside an outdoor lounge with stunning views over the entire valley and the San Jacinto Mountains.
A level below in the locker room you’ll find waffle robes and slide slippers (you’ll be assigned a specific code to track that you’ve returned these items, so don’t toss them into the hamper like you might at other spas), walk-in showers and toiletries such as hair ties, body lotion and hair dryers. Outside, an oversized mineral pool is heated between 85 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit and lined with loungers, half of which are sun-soaked while the rest receive partial shade under a pergola gently draped with tapestries billowing in the breeze. A basket of pool noodles are ready for the taking, and off to the side are two shaded hot tubs, plus two additional indoor hot tubs and an electric sauna.
A spa pass provides access to all of the above, though the real draw is the outdoor “oasis” scattered with standalone mineral tubs. These are filled to the brim with crystal-clear water heated between 100 and 104 degrees that’s rich with silica to moisturize skin, as well as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and lithium to relax muscles. While a solo soak is lovely, each tub fits up to four so sharing may be required at peak times, and usage is limited to 30 minutes.
The tubs are an incredible respite from everyday life, especially when coupled with a walk around the lush desert landscaping — dubbed a reflexology walk. There’s also an additional outdoor sauna scented with invigorating eucalyptus, plentiful seating areas and food is available for purchase in an on-site cafe, though it’s not served poolside. Additional amenities include free parking and video yoga classes, however, the Himalayan salt room is reserved solely for overnight guests.
- Day pass fee: $75 to $86 depending on the day of the week and time of the year, on ResortPass or booked directly with the resort
- Included amenities: Mineral pools and tubs, hot tubs, two saunas, showers, locker room, yoga, parking
The Spa at Séc-he
It costs between $125 and $155 depending on the day of the week and comes with many perks. A pass includes a 15-minute soak in a private mineral bath, which alone is a dreamy perk, but so is the rest of the 73,000-square-foot facility. There’s a steam room, menthol dry sauna, cold plunge, cold rinse shower, Vitamin C-infused showers, a lounge area with snacks and a locker room stocked with every possible amenity from the typical robes and slippers to chilled towels scented with lavender, bathing suit dryers, hair mousse, dental kits, brushes and more.
Don’t miss a meditative snooze in one of the zero-gravity chairs. There are a few different kinds; some come with headsets playing curated soundtracks to still the mind (especially when paired with provided eye masks), many vibrate, others are heated, and they elevate feet toward the sky while legs are kept warm with fuzzy blankets.
There are also two room temperature halotherapy salt caves. One has stacked seating like in a traditional sauna and the other has plush lounge chairs. Salt pumps into the air of both, and you’ll want to breathe through your nose or you’ll taste it on your tongue.
Outside on the nearly 17,000-square-foot pool deck, there’s a large resort-style pool with a waterfall, grotto and tanning shelf with lounge chairs, as well as a separate zero-edge mineral pool, co-ed and single-gender hot tubs and full food and drink service.
There’s also a gym, an additional restaurant, multiple lounge areas and a boutique — phew.
- Day pass fee: $125 to $155 depending on the day of the week, booked directly with Spa at Séc-he
- Included amenities: Mineral pools, private mineral bathing tub, salt caves, steam room, sauna, Vitamin C-infused showers, zero-gravity massage and meditation chairs, hot tubs, cold plunge, lounge areas, locker room, fitness center, parking
The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa
But the highlight of my visit was discovering that spa admission comes with some surprising extras. When I checked in at the front desk and informed a staff member I was visiting the spa through ResortPass, I was handed a key card that granted access to all three hotel pools: the large main one with water slides, an adults-only option and a smaller quiet pool at the back of the property. I could also use the gym with free weights, cardio machines, Peloton bikes and TRX suspension equipment. Shocked, I double-checked this was correct and the clerk assured me I was free to use any of these amenities.
While I initially intended to head straight to the spa, I instead meandered my way around each area of the resort first. I climbed onto the Peloton for a quick workout, soaked up some sun at every pool and explored the hotel grounds. Then I remembered: I was here to try out the spa. I could have easily spent the entire day just lapping up the resort amenities. The spa became the icing on an already decadent cake.
Once at the spa, I noticed a Halo infrared sauna. It typically costs an extra $30 and there’s no other standard sauna on-site. The spa attendant pointed it out and remarked that as it was a slow day, I could try it out for free if I wanted. It’s a perk they offer to all patrons when demand is low, he told me. So if you’re planning to visit over the off-season or on a weekday, it doesn’t hurt to ask nicely. The sauna may be used for up to an hour (I lasted about a half hour) and cycles through a circuit of colored lighting aimed at amping up the relaxation.
On face value, $54 is an OK price. But when you throw in full use of the resort and access to every pool and guest amenity, I’m not sure there’s a better deal out there.
- Day pass fee: $54 on ResortPass
- Included amenities: Steam room, lounge chairs, hot tub, resort pools, fitness center, locker room, showers, parking
Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente
Start with a 10-minute session in the salt inhalation therapy room. Unlike at Séc-he, where it was a large shared space, here it’s a private cube occupied by one person at a time. Inside, you’re dusted in a generous coating of salt and invited to deeply inhale through your nose only. I found it to be intense (I’m a touch claustrophobic and the salt burned my nose at first) but rewarding, especially when followed with the pearlescent-tiled steam room scented lightly with eucalyptus.
There’s also a dry menthol sauna with a Himalayan salt rock panel wall, a Jacuzzi (inside for women, shaded and outside for men), a grounding room with vibrating and heated zero-gravity lounge chairs, and a co-ed lounge stocked with teas, fruit-infused water and snacks like date cookies, trail mix and dried fruit.
Outside, a pool is exclusive to spa guests with loungers, day beds and cabanas that are first come, first serve, as well as two additional outdoor hot tubs and showers for rinsing off. The locker room is equipped with robes, slippers and toiletries like sunscreen, cooling lotion and even face serums and moisturizers. If that’s not enough, you’ll also find hair ties, razors, shaving cream, Moroccanoil hair care products, hair dryers and, in the case of the ladies’ room, organic pads and tampons and curling and flat irons upon request. Finally, the dual-head walk-in showers are fantastic, with the choice of a powerful traditional one, a gentler rainfall option overhead or both at once.
- Day pass fee: $75, booked directly with Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente
- Included amenities: Salt inhalation therapy, steam room, sauna, hot tubs, outdoor pool, zero-gravity chairs, showers, locker room, parking
Spa Desert Springs at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Everything inside feels oversized in the best way possible, starting with the spacious locker rooms with rows and rows of showers, each of which has a private changing area and multiple rainfall jets lined up on the wall and overhead.
Unlike most spas, there are two steam room options. The first is an aromatherapy-infused hammam — lavender scented for women, citrus for men — set to around 105 degrees, in addition to a 120-degree Turkish steam room accented by eucalyptus. There’s also a dry Finnish sauna and all three chambers were among the biggest I experienced while exploring spas in the valley. Hopping between them all was deeply soothing, especially when followed by a dip into the indoor oversized Jacuzzi.
Guests may also relax in an extra-large lounge area — surprisingly, unlike every other spa, there were no small snacks provided, just water — or in a new co-ed wellness room. The latter is a newer addition to the spa, open since early 2024. It features 15 state-of-the-art lounge chairs. Half are Ceragem M2 massage chairs with optional heat. Without an actual treatment booked, I climbed in and let the chair do its magic on my neck for a good 20 minutes and walked away patting myself on my relaxed back for saving $200. Across the room are Mind Sync zero-gravity loungers — the same I used at the far pricier Spa at Séc-he. I positioned my feet as far up in the air as they would go, reclined all the way back, slipped on the headphones and sank into a near meditative slumber while listening to the sounds of raindrops falling, waves crashing and composed music.
Guests also have access to a spa bistro, a 4,000-square-foot gym and 25-yard saltwater lap pool (although it’s advertised as heated, it was cold when I visited) with ample padded chairs for sunbathing.
- Day pass fee: $82 to $136 depending on the day of the week, on ResortPass
- Included amenities: Aromatherapy hammam, Turkish steam room, Finnish sauna, Jacuzzi, massage chairs, zero-gravity chairs, outdoor saltwater spa pool, spa bistro, locker room, showers, parking
Spa Rosa at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa
The resort, as expected, is a tropical-inspired escape with low-rise hotel rooms surrounded by citrus trees that you can pick and juice yourself.
It also has Spa Rosa. The 12,000-square-foot facility is a go-to when I want to book a treatment as it’s often cheaper than other resorts. It’s also great for a day pass. While the hotel has two main pools, the spa has its own lagoon-shaped swimming pool that’s far less crowded. It flanks a unique hot tub known as River Bench that is just for spa guests with waterfalls and high privacy walls made of stone that create small nooks and corners where you can soak in solitude, unlike any other hot tub I’ve ever sat in.
There are also several pretty seating areas. Inside is a relaxation lounge with couches and crystal or fruit-infused water (picked fresh each morning from the chef’s very own garden), while an outdoor terrace boasts views over both the spa and main pool. Back down below, cabanas may be reserved for an additional cost that have private lounge chairs, couches and palm frond decor aplenty.
Spa Rosa also has locker rooms with robes, slippers and hair products provided, as well as a eucalyptus-infused steam room, showers, a fitness center, free parking and the option to order off a beverage bar or restaurant menu.
But perhaps even better than all that, for just $10 more than a pool day pass, a spa pass includes all of the above, as well as access to the hotel’s two pools: the main Chiki Palm pool and the smaller Hideaway pool.
- Day pass fee: $54 to $82, depending on the day of the week on ResortPass
- Included amenities: Spa pool, River Bench tub, steam room, fitness center, locker room, showers, lounge, resort pools, parking
Avalon Hotel & Bungalows
The facility is on the smaller side, a so-called “garden hacienda,” but the benefits of spending time in this wellness sanctuary are plentiful. Upon arrival into the hacienda’s living room, which is an elegant lobby space decked out in white marble, guests are handed a complimentary glass of bubbly for an instant dose of elevated luxury.
From there, you can unwind on a softly-padded daybed, work up a sweat in the gym, restore tired muscles in two fully-equipped Therabody loungers in the relaxation room or dip into a hot tub or icy cold plunge, both of which are co-ed. There are also locker rooms with slippers, a private hot sauna, steam showers and luxe Aesop bath amenities. When stomachs start growling, food may be ordered from the hotel’s Chi Chi Restaurant. And if you ultimately find yourself wishing someone could help knead the knots out of your back, spa passes include a $75 credit toward any full-priced treatment.
Better yet, spa admission includes a full resort day pass. That means you can lounge at any of the hotel’s three outdoor pools for the entire day. Set beneath gently swaying palms and lined with padded loungers, the pools include a people-watching hotspot near the lobby, the upscale Regency pool (both are adults-only) and the family-friendly Presidio pool.
Wi-Fi and self parking are included too, or pay $10 to splurge for discounted valet parking.
- Day pass fee: $82 to $103, depending on the day of the week on ResortPass
- Included amenities: Complimentary champagne, fitness center, hot tub, cold plunge, steam showers, sauna, locker room, resort pools, parking
Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas
Much of the furniture saw a refresh, with new lounge chairs outside and a revamped relaxation lounge with fresh seating where you may sip fruit-infused water and nibble on trail mix and dried fruit. I used to have a membership here and these small changes make a big difference in transforming the space into one that’s contemporary and bright. The other core amenities are the same, including lockers with fluffy robes and soft slippers and access to a steam room (with chilled towels at the ready), dry sauna, outdoor hot tub and large walk-in showers.
The indoor showers have eucalyptus spray, which is a nice touch, but I’m partial to the outdoor stone showers. They lack the option to add the scent, but they have the same spa-branded shampoo, conditioner and body wash, along with privacy curtains so you can fully cleanse outside, immersed in the crisp desert air.
There is also a gym with weights, cardio equipment, stretching and yoga areas, and a co-ed outdoor reflecting pool, though this one is for admiration only, not swimming. And unfortunately, admission to the hotel’s enormous eight-pool water park with a lazy river is not included — unless you want to upgrade your day pass to include both for an extra $33.
- Day pass fee: $76 on Resortpass
- Included amenities: Steam room, sauna, hot tub, indoor and outdoor showers, reflecting pool, lounge areas, locker room, fitness center
The Spring Resort & Spa
Visitors have access to three mineral-filled bodies of water chock full of sulfate, calcium, iron, magnesium and trace elements of iodine, manganese and selenium. Like Azure Palm, the Spring is also located on the tip-top of Miracle Hill and here the water initially emerges from the ground at a steamy temperature of around 170 degrees. In the spa, it fills a swimming pool at a comfortable 88 degrees while a large hot tub housed inside a gazebo is around 101 degrees and an additional outdoor tub hovers at 104.
Even on a warm, sun-drenched desert day, immersing yourself into the waters is deeply satisfying. Though, if they’re not hot enough for your liking, there are also two saunas included in day admission. The first is Finnish-style, heated in the tradition of a sweat lodge where rocks are warmed by fire as opposed to standard electric saunas. The second is an infrared chromotherapy sauna, which uses wavelengths of colored light to positively affect the body and mind. Both are co-ed, and surprisingly, so is the shower area. However, lockers are located separately with one for men and one for women. There are also yoga mats and blocks available to use.
There’s no on-site restaurant, so come prepared with snacks or you may also order local delivery to the spa. Whatever you decide to nibble on, there are pool chaise lounges and an assortment of seating and couches around, as well as an indoor air-conditioned lounge space with water and free fruit. It’s worth noting that technically, day pass guests are only permitted to linger for four-hour windows. However, when I visited, no one asked me to leave at the end of mine, though, I did visit at the start of summer and was the only day pass visitor at the time — everyone else was a hotel guest.
Regardless, this is an idyllic retreat that feels worlds away from life’s everyday cares and is worth it for those seeking mineral water without the crowds or hub-bub associated with some of the larger outfits in town.
- Day pass fee: $82 on ResortPass or booked directly with the Spring Resort & Spa for $75 before tax
- Included amenities: Mineral pools, mineral hot tubs, Finnish sauna, chromotherapy sauna, yoga equipment, showers, lockers, parking
Rancho Las Palmas Spa at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
Tucked into a corner of the resort, the spa is only open to day pass visitors on weekdays, but if you time your visit right it’s well worth it. The facility includes locker rooms with robes and slippers, a eucalyptus-infused steam room, a Himalayan salt sauna, a Jacuzzi and aromatherapy-scented showers.
Those services are alluring enough, but a real highlight is the tranquil outdoor swimming pool that is reserved just for spa guests, no matter whether you have a treatment on the books or not. I find it to be far more relaxing than the hotel’s adults-only pool as it’s cocooned away from the action, and it’s surprisingly large considering it’s used only for the spa.
Lunch and cocktails are served poolside and a spa day can quickly become a pool day, all for the same price. However, those treats in the lounges where guests wait for their services? They’re strictly for treatment-purchasing patrons.
Parking is also included and the spa runs a well-curated boutique at the entrance that will likely inspire a pit stop, especially considering a day pass booked with ResortPass includes a 15% discount. You may also take 15% off your bill at the hotel’s bluEmber restaurant, if you didn’t fill up at the spa pool earlier.
- Day pass fee: $65 on ResortPass
- Included amenities: Spa pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, aromatherapy showers, locker room, showers, parking