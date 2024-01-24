L.A. is home to a thriving cycling culture. These 13 bike shops will help you discover it.

In our car-choked, freeway-stitched metropolis, this might sound strange or possibly absurd, but it’s something I believe to be true: Los Angeles is an amazing place to ride a bike.

Yes, there’s lots of evidence to the contrary. In 2022, L.A. reached a grim milestone — 312 people died in traffic collisions , including 20 cyclists. Wide arterial roads filled with speeding vehicles crisscross the city, creating a dangerous environment for people on bikes. And despite much fanfare, L.A.’s proposed citywide network of bike lanes and paths remains largely just an idea on paper (though a proposed ballot measure could change that).

L.A. is far from perfect. But if you look beyond the bad news, the City of Angels has so much to offer cyclists. From nearly ideal year-round weather to an abundance of terrain options for riding, the city stands out for many reasons, but none is more important than the incredible community of cyclists who live and pedal in L.A.

Don’t believe me? Spend some time in the city’s bike shops.

“I’ve been riding bikes in Los Angeles for almost 20 years now,” says Kyle Kelley, co-owner of Allez LA bike shop in Highland Park. “I’ve never gone anywhere and felt the love that I feel with the bicycle community here.”

In Los Angeles, bike shops span a wide spectrum, from hole-in-the-wall joints filled with steel frames and parts, to secret warehouses with insider deals on refurbished bikes, to spacious stores packed with sought-after components. And that’s just scratching the surface. The city’s bike shops cater to all the disciplines of cycling, from BMX to bikepacking, and many stores host open group rides that’ll help you meet fellow riders and explore L.A. on two wheels. At these meetups, the city’s diverse cycling scene is on full display.

“People show up in a T-shirt and shorts on an ’80s road bike, and the next person’s in full spandex on a cyclocross racing bike or gravel bike,” says Shawn Wolf, Kelley’s partner at Allez LA. “It’s pretty wild.”

Once you get in the saddle, there’s endless terrain to explore. Los Angeles is ringed with mountains: The Verdugos rise up above Burbank; the Santa Monicas stretch from Ventura County all the way to Griffith Park; the San Gabriels tower above Pasadena; even urban parks like Elysian and Kenneth Hahn offer lots of hilly ground. That means you’re never far from a challenging climb, a meandering dirt trail, or an incredible view. Looking for something mellower? Head for the beach — paved trails such as the Ballona Creek bike path offer a stress-free way to get there — and cruise along the 22-mile Marvin Braude Bike Trail alongside the waves. For Jaime Rosas, who rode bikes around Elysian Park as a kid and recently opened his own bike shop in Boyle Heights, the region’s wealth of varied, easily accessible terrain makes it a truly special place to ride.

“I love it just because of the diversity of the city,” he says. “Even if I’m by myself and I go hit a small loop or something, it never feels boring.”

Whether you’re looking for people to ride with, an expert who can create your dream bicycle, or you just want to (finally) get that flat fixed on the old creaker in your garage, these shops can help you do it. Better yet, they’ll help you unlock the cycling secrets of Los Angeles — and see the city in a whole new light.

