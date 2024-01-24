Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

L.A. is home to a thriving cycling culture. These 13 bike shops will help you discover it.

By Michael Charboneau
In our car-choked, freeway-stitched metropolis, this might sound strange or possibly absurd, but it’s something I believe to be true: Los Angeles is an amazing place to ride a bike.

Yes, there’s lots of evidence to the contrary. In 2022, L.A. reached a grim milestone — 312 people died in traffic collisions, including 20 cyclists. Wide arterial roads filled with speeding vehicles crisscross the city, creating a dangerous environment for people on bikes. And despite much fanfare, L.A.’s proposed citywide network of bike lanes and paths remains largely just an idea on paper (though a proposed ballot measure could change that).

L.A. is far from perfect. But if you look beyond the bad news, the City of Angels has so much to offer cyclists. From nearly ideal year-round weather to an abundance of terrain options for riding, the city stands out for many reasons, but none is more important than the incredible community of cyclists who live and pedal in L.A.

Don’t believe me? Spend some time in the city’s bike shops.

“I’ve been riding bikes in Los Angeles for almost 20 years now,” says Kyle Kelley, co-owner of Allez LA bike shop in Highland Park. “I’ve never gone anywhere and felt the love that I feel with the bicycle community here.”

In Los Angeles, bike shops span a wide spectrum, from hole-in-the-wall joints filled with steel frames and parts, to secret warehouses with insider deals on refurbished bikes, to spacious stores packed with sought-after components. And that’s just scratching the surface. The city’s bike shops cater to all the disciplines of cycling, from BMX to bikepacking, and many stores host open group rides that’ll help you meet fellow riders and explore L.A. on two wheels. At these meetups, the city’s diverse cycling scene is on full display.

“People show up in a T-shirt and shorts on an ’80s road bike, and the next person’s in full spandex on a cyclocross racing bike or gravel bike,” says Shawn Wolf, Kelley’s partner at Allez LA. “It’s pretty wild.”

Once you get in the saddle, there’s endless terrain to explore. Los Angeles is ringed with mountains: The Verdugos rise up above Burbank; the Santa Monicas stretch from Ventura County all the way to Griffith Park; the San Gabriels tower above Pasadena; even urban parks like Elysian and Kenneth Hahn offer lots of hilly ground. That means you’re never far from a challenging climb, a meandering dirt trail, or an incredible view. Looking for something mellower? Head for the beach — paved trails such as the Ballona Creek bike path offer a stress-free way to get there — and cruise along the 22-mile Marvin Braude Bike Trail alongside the waves. For Jaime Rosas, who rode bikes around Elysian Park as a kid and recently opened his own bike shop in Boyle Heights, the region’s wealth of varied, easily accessible terrain makes it a truly special place to ride.

“I love it just because of the diversity of the city,” he says. “Even if I’m by myself and I go hit a small loop or something, it never feels boring.”

Whether you’re looking for people to ride with, an expert who can create your dream bicycle, or you just want to (finally) get that flat fixed on the old creaker in your garage, these shops can help you do it. Better yet, they’ll help you unlock the cycling secrets of Los Angeles — and see the city in a whole new light.

(Michael Charboneau)

Fabrica de Rosas

Boyle Heights Bike Shop
Fabrica de Rosas just opened its doors this past November, but it’s already becoming what owner Jaime Rosas had envisioned: a welcoming community space for L.A.’s Black and brown cyclists.

That’s something he’s long felt has been missing in the city’s cycling scene.

“Growing up in L.A. riding bikes, it just never felt like there was something specifically for me,” he says.

FdR aims to fill that gap. Located inside a cavernous warehouse space shared with other artisans (enter via an alleyway next to the black wall with a white flower mural), everything about the shop proudly showcases Rosas’ heritage, from the light-up Our Lady of Guadalupe sign above his tool chest to the hanging tapestry by L.A.-based artist Jaime Muñoz. The bikes are just as vibrant as the decor. Up on a pedestal stands a brilliant green, red and gold track bike designed and painted by a friend in Mexico City. Rosas also stocks frames from Crust, an indie brand with a devoted cult following, in a kaleidoscope of pastel hues.

As Rosas gets into a rhythm with the shop, he’s planning community events. At his first shop ride, 15 people showed up, and half of them didn’t even have bikes. He loaned out bikes and showed off one of his favorite local routes into Ascot Hills Park. Afterward, several people approached him about getting their own set of wheels.

“It’s bringing in this crowd that I don’t think even saw bikes as cool or bikes being for them,” Rosas says. “I took a pause, and I was just like, ‘Whoa. This is exactly why I want to do this.’”
(Michael Charboneau)

Atomic Cycles

Lake Balboa Bike Shop
Atomic is the brainchild of Paul de Valera, a self-professed “Dungeons & Dragons geek,” and so it’s no wonder that stepping inside the store is like entering a sorcerer’s lair — if that sorcerer was obsessed with coaxing bikes back to life.

The floor and walls are crammed with bikes, tires and frames, and more steel steeds hang from the ceiling. Behind a cluttered counter is de Valera’s workshop, and this, as they say, is where the magic happens. Atomic is a go-to shop for affordable bike service. The rates are reasonable ($25 for a basic tune-up), and de Valera welcomes all kinds of rides, from beach cruisers to vintage road bikes and ’90s MTBs. Have a crusty old Schwinn in the garage? De Valera can get it back into riding shape without costing you an arm and a leg. He’ll even do frame repairs, like fixing bent tubes and welding cracks, for just $40 an hour, plus any materials.

Already have a bike in good shape? Great — keep an eye out for Atomic’s group rides, which de Valera hosts on a weekly basis (check out the events calendar to see what’s coming up). Marquee events include BMX rides on Tuesdays, “Scumbag Sundays,” off-pavement jaunts through the Santa Monica Mountains, and the annual Coaster Brake Challenge, a series of downhill romps open to single-speed bikes. If you’re new to cycling, grab a copy of de Valera’s hand-drawn zine, “The Illustrated Guide for Beginning and Returning Cyclists,” which is full of tips for enjoyable riding.
(Michael Charboneau)

Coco’s Variety

Elysian Valley Bike Shop
Visiting Coco’s feels like being let in on a secret. Amid a nondescript jumble of buildings on Riverside Drive, you’ll spot a storefront with a “Silver Frog” sign and a multicolored razzle-dazzle paint scheme— that’s Coco’s.

But you can’t just walk inside. Call the shop to be let in — it’s open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — and then enter through the back alley off Fruitdale (beware the loud guard dogs inside the neighbor’s fenced lot). If all that sounds sketchy, the payoff is worth it. Coco’s occupies a sprawling warehouse filled with unique vintage bikes, antique tools, car parts and more, and in addition to general bicycle service, it’s an excellent place to look for a high-quality, affordable used bike. Coco’s even accepts trade-ins, so you can use your current bike to get some credit for an upgrade.

The shop’s trademark offerings are “Burrito Slayers,” refurbished ’80s and ’90s steel-frame mountain bikes set up with swept-back handlebars for city cruising. But it also sells kid’s bikes, Linus city bikes, and budget-friendly Fairdale commuter bikes. On a recent weekday visit, several primo rides were on offer, including a refurbished teal green, lugged frame Raleigh and a new, heavily discounted All-City Gorilla Monsoon gravel bike. Coco’s unique merch also deserves a callout: Don’t miss the novelty license plate frames and the “L.A. United” sweatshirts inspired by the drop-shadow lettering on L.A. Unified School District vehicles (you can shop those online as well).
(Michael Charboneau)

Let’s Ride Cyclery

Burbank Bike Shop
Let’s Ride, located on a tidy block off Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank, can help you get your bike dialed in for weekday commuting or outfitted for mountain biking and bikepacking (camping by bicycle) on the weekend. Owner Michael Kalenda has decades of experience in the industry, and in addition to wrenching on all kinds of bicycles, he’s worked to make Let’s Ride a community hub. The shop itself has a warm, welcoming vibe with classic country music playing on the stero and an upstairs lounge area with a couch and magazines for browsing. There’s a wide product range, covering everything from tubes and tires to cycling apparel and unique bikepacking gear, like frame bags made by Seattle-based brand Swift Industries. Pro tip: Head to the mechanic’s counter and grab a copy of the “Bike Campouts” zine compiled by Wild Wolf Cycling Collective. It has a wealth of info on bikepacking routes around L.A. and beyond.

If it’s camaraderie you’re looking for, Let’s Ride has plenty of that, too. The shop hosts weekly rides, bike swap meets and even the occasional comedy show, but its marquee event is the L.A. Tourist Race, a bike race series that takes participants through L.A.’s wildest terrain, including the Verdugo and San Gabriel mountain ranges. Finish it, and you’ll earn serious bragging rights — and get a crash course on some of the best riding around Los Angeles.
(Cody Chouinard / Luft)

Luft

Venice Bike Shop
Westside riders should pay a visit to Luft, a sleek shop housed in a former appliance repair store on Lincoln Boulevard (look for the squat white building with a rusting “Marina Vacuum Appliance” sign out front). The team behind the counter — co-owners Cody Chouinard, Kristen Kuzemko, and Zach Lambert — have stocked the shelves with high-quality gear and created a bright, wellness-focused space. Amid the blond wood displays, you’ll find cycling apparel by chic brands like MAAP and Pas Normal, including hard-to-find exclusive drops.

Looking for a new whip for road or gravel rides? Luft sells Cervélo bikes as well as frames from its own house brand, BlackHeart Bike Co., founded by Lambert. You can test your legs at one of the shop’s monthly rides, but if you do, expect Type II fun: The most recent ride was a 67-mile jaunt through the Santa Monica Mountains with over 6,000 feet of climbing. For something a little less daunting, check out the shop’s online library of local routes for ride inspo.

Luft goes beyond cycling, too. It’s a must-visit for runners — the store offers running hats from cult favorite brand Ciele, and it hosts “Junk Miles” group runs that usually meet on Fridays. You can also get a mental reset at Luft’s “Maintenance Mondays,” a weekly yoga session hosted in the store on Monday evenings.
(Michael Charboneau)

Topanga Creek Outpost

Topanga Bike Shop
Just getting to Topanga Creek Outpost is an adventure. Head out on PCH toward Malibu, take a right on CA-27 (when you see Malibu Feed Bin, that’s your turn) and follow the winding two-lane highway as it parallels Topanga Creek past imposing canyon walls and oak-studded slopes. As you head uphill, look for a long wooden fence with painted faces on it, and park on the gravel shoulder nearby. The shop is right behind the fence.

When you walk in, you’ll likely receive a greeting from Rover, the friendly shop dog, and a tour of the space from owner Chris Kelly. Outside, there’s a mechanic stand with a view of the creek — at TCO, bikes are serviced en plein air — and the shop itself is housed inside a rustic cabin. There’s a lot to take in: It’s a bike shop and leather goods workshop all in one. Under the cabin’s wooden beams, bike frames and wheels hanging from the ceiling mingle with Tibetan prayer flags, workbenches showcase sewing machines and presses, and one wall displays an assortment of leather bags, wallets, and other goods for sale. Have a specific idea for a leather item? Talk it over with Kelly; he’s always interested in one-off creations.

If you’ve come here strictly for bikes, you won’t be disappointed. TCO is located just a stone’s throw from Topanga State Park, which offers some of the best off-road riding in the L.A. region, and the shop prides itself on building adventure bikes that are dialed in for the area’s terrain. (TCO mainly sells bikes from Surly, a brand known for its sturdy, dirt-friendly frames.) Kelly and his crew also host monthly group rides that make an excellent introduction to the massive network of fire roads and trails in the Santa Monica Mountains. Check the shop’s Instagram page for info.
(Michael Charboneau)

Lux Bicycle Shop

Adams-Normandie Bike Shop
Wedged between a corner store and a construction site, it’s easy to miss Lux, but this unassuming shop run by husband and wife team Leslie and Francisco “Pancho” Lux comes highly recommended. Kyle Kelley lives in the area, and he’s an admirer of Pancho’s skills with a wrench.

“Pancho is an unbelievable mechanic,” says Kelley. “Besides Shawn, who is my mechanic and partner here, Pancho’s really the only other person that touches my bikes.”

Read AllRead Less
(Michael Charboneau)

Allez LA

Highland Park Bike Shop
Allez LA is a newcomer among L.A. bike shops, having opened its doors this past summer, but the people behind it are veterans of the cycling world: Kyle Kelley ran Golden Saddle Cyclery, a beloved Silver Lake shop, for a decade, and his partners, Shawn Wolf and Anna Maria Diaz-Balart, own King Kog and Sun & Air, two esteemed bike shops in New York. Allez LA is their version of a do-it-all bike shop, servicing everything from chill cruiser bikes to gravel rigs and custom track bikes. Want to build up your dream machine? The team at Allez LA will make it happen, and if you need proof, the shop’s Instagram is a running catalog of all their superb past builds. It’s also an excellent shop for in-person browsing, as it’s filled with unique merch and decor: water bottles from Blue Lug, a famed shop in Tokyo; a whole array of SimWorks by Panaracer tires; coveted Nitto handlebars; even a cycling-themed pinball machine.

“The key to a bike shop surviving is having things that people see on the internet only,” says Kelley. “That’s how I keep the bike shop interesting. That’s how I keep people coming in.”

Selling stuff is only part of the equation, however. The Allez LA team also takes community very seriously. Exhibit A: its weekly shop rides, which usually happen on Fridays and feature mixed-terrain routes threading through the mountains and hills of East L.A. and beyond. I joined a recent ride up to the Verdugo Mountains and had a blast: great company, lots of cool bikes (especially if you like retro MTBs) and a challenging-yet-beautiful route with stellar views.
(Michael Charboneau)

Bicycle Kitchen

East Hollywood Bike Shop
When I first moved to L.A. and needed space and tools to work on my bike, the Bicycle Kitchen was a godsend. It’s a volunteer-run, donation-based operation that teaches bike skills and gives the cycling public a well-stocked place to wrench. Bring your bike, and one of the Kitchen’s friendly “cooks” will get you set up at a workstation (there are several bike stands inside the workshop and in the front patio area). They’ll also answer your questions and help you find the tools you need for your project — all for a suggested donation of $8 per hour of work time. Beginner DIY mechanics should sign up for one of the organization’s workshops, which are held monthly. For a $30 donation, Bicycle Kitchen Cooks will teach you how to do basic bike maintenance like fixing a flat, lubing a chain, and even adjusting brakes and shifters.

The shop’s hours are a bit wonky — it’s open Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Saturday and Sunday during the day — and dependent on volunteer availability, so call to confirm before heading over. Don’t live nearby? Check out Bike Oven in Highland Park and Bikerowave in Mar Vista, which are both similar DIY workspaces for cyclists.
(Michael Charboneau)

The Bicycle Stand

Long Beach Bike Shop
The vintage vibes are strong at The Bicycle Stand. This spacious store is housed inside a handsome Spanish Revival building in the historic Bluff Park neighborhood of Long Beach, and it features a treasure trove of iconic vintage bikes lovingly curated by owners Nicole Maltz and Evan Whitener. It’s worth making a trip to this store just to see their collection, which includes everything from a painstakingly restored 1959 Bianchi road bike to a striking white and purple ’70s track bike crafted by Brian Baylis, a renowned California frame builder. If you have a collector-worthy bike that’s in need of some love, The Bicycle Stand should be the first place you call: Whitener specializes in vintage bike repainting and restorations.

Of course, the store isn’t entirely devoted to museum pieces. The Bicycle Stand team works on all kinds of rides, and they have a variety of refurbished, ready-to-ride bikes for sale. On a recent visit, I spotted a refreshed Specialized Stumpjumper ($375) and a minty GT Zaskar ($650), as well as a pair of new single-speed city bikes from State Bicycle Co.
(Michael Charboneau)

Frank’s

Downey Bike Shop
Some of the wildest bikes in L.A. are rolling out of Frank’s, a family-run shop helmed by Josh Moon and Angie Console, who inherited the business from Angie’s father, Frank Console. The house specialty here is BMX, specifically blinged-out models with large 29-inch wheels. Heaps of chrome, bright anodized finishes, custom frames, wheelsets with intricately braided spokes — these bikes are as much fun to look at as they are to ride.

Frank’s has been in business since 1992, but over the past several years it has carved out a niche for itself as a destination for premium BMX builds and hard-to-find parts. The display counter has enough sparkle and shine to rival a jewelry store, and it includes sought-after items like Evil Alloy pedals with gold and blue anodizing and bright red V-brakes made by Bullseye, a BMX parts company based in Southern California. Got an idea for a full custom BMX build? This is the shop to work with. Moon and Console both have award-winning show bikes of their own, they’ve created bespoke bikes for celebs including Mr. Cartoon.
(Michael Charboneau)

The Cub House

San Marino Bike Shop
It’s a bike shop, it’s a plant store, it’s a nice place to wander through. The Cub House, located on a bustling, tree-lined street in San Marino, has something for everyone.

Owners Sean Talkington and Carla Alcibar envisioned the expansive shop as an antidote to the bland, stuffy bike stores they were used to. “I just felt like it should not feel like a bike shop, and that was a main goal,” says Alcibar. “It’s just a fun place to come hang out.”

The pace here is decidedly chill, so relax and get a feel for your surroundings. Play a game of ping-pong on the outdoor table, head into the mini greenhouse at the back to shop for a cactus, or just admire the vintage cycling apparel that graces the walls of the bright, airy space. During a recent visit, one longtime customer was gently persuading Talkington to part with a Tour de France bucket hat he spied in the store.

If you’re even remotely into bikes, block off a whole afternoon for a visit here. The Cub House designs its own cycling apparel — you can browse jerseys, bibs, T-shirts, and more in store — and makes custom bikes under the Beach Club moniker. The team sources premium Columbus steel and Dedacciai aluminum tubing from Italy for these builds, and each one wears an eye-catching color scheme, including splotch-pattern anodizing on the aluminum frames. With pricing starting around $4,000, they’re also relatively affordable for a custom bike. Finally, make sure to swing by the Cub House for the L.A. Invitational, a springtime weekend party featuring multiple bike rides and a vintage car-and-bike show outside the store.
(Los Angeles Bike Academy)

Los Angeles Bike Academy

Jefferson Park Bike Shop
Los Angeles Bike Academy is a bike shop with a critical mission: provide resources and community for underserved youth in South L.A. Originally launched in 2007, LABA opened its storefront on Jefferson Boulevard in October 2022, and the full-service shop supports the organization’s work. The group’s flagship initiative is its Earn-a-Bike program, where students spend time in the shop learning the basics of bike maintenance and running a retail operation, and they graduate with their own bike. LABA also fields competitive men’s and women’s cycling teams that race all around the country.

This fall, the shop began partnering with We Major, a group devoted to increasing BIPOC representation in cycling and the outdoors, to host a weekly “Family Ride” on Wednesday evenings. If you’re new to cycling in L.A., this is an excellent way to get more comfortable on a bike. The ride is open to cyclists of all experience levels, there are no drops (you won’t get left behind), and it travels at a relaxed “social pace.” Most rides meander from LABA’s Jefferson storefront to Marina del Rey and back, sometimes with a stop at Delicious Pizza to cap off an evening of riding. (Make sure to bring bike lights so you can find your way in the dark.)
