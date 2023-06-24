Advertisement
photo illustration of a beach with rainbow umbrella and a sponge in place of a towel.
(Los Angeles Times illustration; photos via Getty Images)
Travel & Experiences

These are the 19 cleanest beaches in L.A.

By Michelle WooWest Coast Experiences Editor 
That beach where you’re swimming, surfing and splashing around with glee — want to know how clean it is? Heal the Bay has a report for that.

The L.A.-based nonprofit recently released its 2022-2023 report card on the ocean water quality at California beaches. While some of the findings are concerning — the heavy rains washed more pollutants into the ocean, which meant lower grades than usual during the winter — the waters fared much better in the warmer months. Last summer, 95% of the California beaches that were analyzed received an A or B grade, which is on par with the average.

Though there are certainly some local beaches you might not want to swim in, 19 L.A. County beaches received a sparkling A+ grade during the summer of 2022. These beaches had the safest concentrations of “fecal indicator bacteria,” meaning they posed a lower risk of illness to people who went in the ocean. Check them out below and see the exact test sample sites that received the A+ grade.

Long Beach, CA - February 21: A windsurfer takes advantage of cold, gusty winds kicking up as a winter storm approaches Southern California at dusk in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7pm Tuesday to 4 AM PST Saturday. Heavy snow is possible. Up to 1 foot of snow accumulation between 1,000 feet and 4,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulation above 4,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Alamitos Bay

Long Beach Beach
A+ test sample sites: Shore float and 56th place on bayside

At this intimate, narrow beach with plenty of street parking, you can sail, kayak or jump from the inflatable playground that will be on the water all summer.
MALIBU, CA - FEBRUARY 22: People visit the Malibu Pier built in 1905 which features shops, fishing, people watching and restaurants open for outside dinning as Malibu and Playa del Rey have avoided the COVID winter surge. Malibu on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in Malibu, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Malibu Pier

Malibu Beach
A+ test sample site: 50 yards east of pier

The iconic, century-old pier overlooks Surfrider Beach, a.k.a. ground zero for modern California surf culture.
Santa Monica, CALIFORNIA—May 30, 2021--People flock to Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica beach on Memorial Day, May 30, 2021. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica Beach

Santa Monica Beach
A+ sample sites: Strand Street and Montana Avenue

You may very well experience option-overload at this popular beach, where you can roller skate along the Strand, work out on the gymnastics equipment on the sand or catch a mesmerizing sunset.
VENICE, CA -AUGUST 09, 2020: Sky Brown, 12, of Huntington Beach, gets airborne while skateboarding at the Venice Beach Skate Park. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Venice Beach

Beach
A+ test sample sites: Brooks Avenue drain, Rose Avenue and 50 yards south of fishing pier

While the world-famous destination is better known for its zany traditions than its sandy shores (don’t miss the Venice Electric Bike Parade and Venice Beach Roller Skate Dance Plaza), you’ll still find plenty of beachgoers swimming and surfing the mellow swells.
PLAYA DEL REY, CA - AUGUST 19: Mark Hullibarger rides lapping waves on Dockweiler State Beach, in Playa Del Rey. '' Dockweiler State Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Playa Del Rey, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Dockweiler State Beach

Playa del Rey Beach
A+ test sample sites: World Way, Grand Avenue and the North Westchester and Imperial Highway storm drains

The most popular L.A. beach for bonfires. Tip: If you’re thinking of claiming one of the 40 fire pits on a weekend, get there absurdly early. We’re talking 6 a.m. Some people hire TaskRabbits to secure their spot — it’s wild.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA - JULY 02: People work to be socially distant on the sand of Hermosa Beach, CA, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, the day before Los Angeles County beaches close for the July 4th holiday, under order from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach Beach
A+ test sample site: 26th Street

A cozy neighborhood beach that’s great for swimming, biking along the Strand or grabbing a bite at the beloved no-fuss eatery Scotty’s.
REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 1, 2021-A surfer rides a wave on New Years Day in Redondo Beach Friday. (Los Angeles Times/Wally Skalij)
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Redondo Beach

Beach
A+ test sample site: Topaz Street

With a pier that serves as a stage for live music all summer, this beach has cool breezes and family vibes.
Lillian Mazzucca, 10, left, with her uncle Anthony Mazzucca, right, climb the rocks at Abalone Cove Beach in Rancho Palos Verdes for Anthony's 31st birthday on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Abalone Cove Shoreline Park

Rancho Palos Verdes Beach
At the end of a short trail with rocky terrain (flip-flops are not a great idea here), you’ll land upon one of the most awe-inspiring tide pools in L.A. County. Look for marine life at low tide, explore the sea caves and rock formations and gaze at Catalina in the distance.
Oxnard, California-Nov. 22, 2021-A family heads tot he beach at Leo Carrillo Beach, north of Malibu, California on Nov. 22, 2101. Santa Ana winds are bringing warm weather to Southern California. Santa Ana winds are bringing warm weather to Southern California. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Leo Carrillo Beach

Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Beach
A+ test sample site: Arroyo Sequit Creek

Famed for its tide pools, sea caves, hard-to-snag campsites and reputation as the filming location for a plethora of movies (“Karate Kid,” “Grease” and “Cast Away” are a few), this beach along PCH is a classic.
MALIBU, CA - APRIL 23: A woman sets out her towel for sunbathing at Dan Blocker Beach on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Malibu, CA. To fend off coronavirus contagion, Los Angeles County has kept beaches closed, but hundreds of beachgoers flaunted the rules up and down the coastline from Santa Monica to Malibu. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Dan Blocker County Beach

Malibu Beach
A+ test sample site: Solstice Canyon

Named after the “Bonanza” star and nestled between homes, this mile-long beach is a calming spot that’s mostly free from crowds.
The access point to one of the "Malibu Road beaches," which includes Puerco State Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Puerco State Beach

Beach
A+ sample test site: Creek mouth

One of the pocket beaches along Malibu Road that looks private but can be accessed by anyone at low tide.
MALIBU, CA - FEBRUARY 22: San Fernando Valley residents Brice Baird and girlfriend Koraima Robayo celebrate their one year anniversary overlooking Carbon Beach in Malibu as the city and nearby Playa del Rey have avoided the COVID winter surge. Malibu on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in Malibu, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Carbon Beach

Beach
A+ test sample site: Sweetwater Canyon

Nicknamed “Billionaires’ Beach” for its ultra-wealthy locals, the spot is perfect for strolling on the soft sand, gawking at homes and hiding from crowds.
Las Flores State Beach

Malibu Beach
A+ test sample site: Las Flores Creek

Beneath sprawling Malibu homes, you’ll find this tricky-to-access beach that should only be visited during low tides.
MALIBU, CA - JANUARY 15, 2020 RV’s and various vehicles where people are living fill the shoulder of the roadway parked on Pacific Coast Highway at Las Tunas County Beach in eastern Malibu January 15, 2020. LA County enacted a partial overnight parking ban along the PCH in November and Malibu is trying to regulate what they say are the consequences -- large new encampments of RV’s parked along the PCH at Las Tunas and the Malibu Pier. Malibu is voting to enact their own overnight parking restrictions. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Las Tunas County Beach

Beach
A+ test sample site: Pena Creek

The southernmost beach of Malibu, this rocky stretch of coastline makes for a picturesque stopping point off PCH when the tide is right.
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA JULY 2, 2020-Children play in the surf on Zuma Beach in Malibu Thursday. L.A. County beaches will be closed for the July 4th weekend. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Zuma Beach

Malibu Beach
A+ test sample site: Zuma Creek

With an exceptionally wide expanse of white sand, this well-kept beach can attract big crowds.
MALIBU, CA - SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 - Seagulls perched on the pier's railing at Paradise Cove Beach.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Paradise Cove Pier

Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Beach
A+ test sample site: Ramirez Canyon Creek

Walk along the basic yet charming pier before having a drink and a bucket of steamed mussels (with your feet in the sand!) at Paradise Beach Cove Cafe.
Malibu, CA - May 31: The owners of the properties at 27910 and 27920 Pacific Coast Highway, right, installed fences, driveways, dumpsters and landscaping along the highway to obscure the public easement to Escondido Beach on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in Malibu, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Escondido State Beach

Malibu Beach
A+ test sample site: Escondido Creek

It will soon become easier to get to this “secret” Malibu spot. This month, the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement that would restore a public path to the narrow, dog-friendly beach.
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - AUGUST 18: Afternoon traffic flows along Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades near Will Rogers State Beach. Photographed on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Will Rogers State Beach

Pacific Palisades Beach
A+ test sample site: Pulga Canyon storm drain

With plenty of checkmarks (bathrooms, showers, a cafe, volleyball courts, swings for the kids and easy-to-find paid parking), this spot is a calmer alternative to bustling Santa Monica Beach.
Nicholas Canyon Beach
(Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)

Nicholas Canyon Beach

Beach
A+ test sample site: San Nicholas Canyon Creek

A prime locale for both surfers looking for that perfect left break and groups of friends in search of picnic tables by the shore.
