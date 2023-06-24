These are the 19 cleanest beaches in L.A.
That beach where you’re swimming, surfing and splashing around with glee — want to know how clean it is? Heal the Bay has a report for that.
The L.A.-based nonprofit recently released its 2022-2023 report card on the ocean water quality at California beaches. While some of the findings are concerning — the heavy rains washed more pollutants into the ocean, which meant lower grades than usual during the winter — the waters fared much better in the warmer months. Last summer, 95% of the California beaches that were analyzed received an A or B grade, which is on par with the average.
Though there are certainly some local beaches you might not want to swim in, 19 L.A. County beaches received a sparkling A+ grade during the summer of 2022. These beaches had the safest concentrations of “fecal indicator bacteria,” meaning they posed a lower risk of illness to people who went in the ocean. Check them out below and see the exact test sample sites that received the A+ grade.
Alamitos Bay
At this intimate, narrow beach with plenty of street parking, you can sail, kayak or jump from the inflatable playground that will be on the water all summer.
Malibu Pier
The iconic, century-old pier overlooks Surfrider Beach, a.k.a. ground zero for modern California surf culture.
Santa Monica Beach
You may very well experience option-overload at this popular beach, where you can roller skate along the Strand, work out on the gymnastics equipment on the sand or catch a mesmerizing sunset.
Venice Beach
While the world-famous destination is better known for its zany traditions than its sandy shores (don’t miss the Venice Electric Bike Parade and Venice Beach Roller Skate Dance Plaza), you’ll still find plenty of beachgoers swimming and surfing the mellow swells.
Dockweiler State Beach
The most popular L.A. beach for bonfires. Tip: If you’re thinking of claiming one of the 40 fire pits on a weekend, get there absurdly early. We’re talking 6 a.m. Some people hire TaskRabbits to secure their spot — it’s wild.
Hermosa Beach
A cozy neighborhood beach that’s great for swimming, biking along the Strand or grabbing a bite at the beloved no-fuss eatery Scotty’s.
Redondo Beach
With a pier that serves as a stage for live music all summer, this beach has cool breezes and family vibes.
Abalone Cove Shoreline Park
Leo Carrillo Beach
Famed for its tide pools, sea caves, hard-to-snag campsites and reputation as the filming location for a plethora of movies (“Karate Kid,” “Grease” and “Cast Away” are a few), this beach along PCH is a classic.
Dan Blocker County Beach
Named after the “Bonanza” star and nestled between homes, this mile-long beach is a calming spot that’s mostly free from crowds.
Puerco State Beach
One of the pocket beaches along Malibu Road that looks private but can be accessed by anyone at low tide.
Carbon Beach
Nicknamed “Billionaires’ Beach” for its ultra-wealthy locals, the spot is perfect for strolling on the soft sand, gawking at homes and hiding from crowds.
Las Flores State Beach
Beneath sprawling Malibu homes, you’ll find this tricky-to-access beach that should only be visited during low tides.
Las Tunas County Beach
The southernmost beach of Malibu, this rocky stretch of coastline makes for a picturesque stopping point off PCH when the tide is right.
Zuma Beach
With an exceptionally wide expanse of white sand, this well-kept beach can attract big crowds.
Paradise Cove Pier
Walk along the basic yet charming pier before having a drink and a bucket of steamed mussels (with your feet in the sand!) at Paradise Beach Cove Cafe.
Escondido State Beach
It will soon become easier to get to this “secret” Malibu spot. This month, the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement that would restore a public path to the narrow, dog-friendly beach.
Will Rogers State Beach
With plenty of checkmarks (bathrooms, showers, a cafe, volleyball courts, swings for the kids and easy-to-find paid parking), this spot is a calmer alternative to bustling Santa Monica Beach.
Nicholas Canyon Beach
A prime locale for both surfers looking for that perfect left break and groups of friends in search of picnic tables by the shore.
