11 awe-inspiring things to do in Carmel Valley that take you beyond the quaint seaside
You may be familiar with Carmel-by-the-Sea, a tiny, old world village near the Pacific Ocean where you can sample chocolates or hunt for Jane Austen novels in cottages plucked straight from a fairy tale. But understated Carmel Valley, which stretches inland to the east where it’s substantially warmer, deserves its own visit. Fair warning: You may find yourself staying a while.
Carmel Valley isn’t “wine country,” as many believe — it’s much more low-key than that. It’s an expanse of farmland influenced by the cold ocean coming off the Monterey Bay and warm winds from the surrounding Santa Lucia Mountains, giving way for beautiful scenery dotted with indie businesses. Once a place where cowboys and ranchers would venture to refill their provisions, the valley retains a distinct cowboy culture, especially in the charming downtown known as Carmel Valley Village. Not overly developed, and definitely not over-hipsterfied, the area has become a hideaway for solace-seeking Angelenos. You never know if recently-made-local Brad Pitt will be popping into dive bar Running Iron, a Carmel Valley staple.
In 2020, I moved to this town from New York, settling in a home up a canyon with views across the entire valley. Here, I found my retreat. Life is filled with quiet, dog-friendly beach walks and hikes through the redwoods of Garland Ranch. My favorite thing to do is pure and simple: Sit on a quiet beach, arm in arm with my husband, and watch the sunset.
Carmel Valley has plenty to do, whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, western vibes or if you’re just wanting to put away your phone and meander. Here are some of the best things to do, see and eat during your stay.
Try a little Française shopping at Tancredi & Morgen
Open since 1987, Tancredi & Morgen celebrates the beauty of the utilitarian — objects that are meant to be used yet can stand alone as works of art. Each piece holds history, a quiet story traced in its grain, weave or patina. The store has become a go-to stop for celebrities looking for one-of-a kind items from around the globe.
Get your brunch fix at Folktale Winery
Over the past decade, Folktale has become a hot spot for superb brunch and a superb place to listen to live music. The winery often hosts artists on tour just before they become household names, including Kaleo, Black Pumas, One Republic and Darius Rucker. On Sundays, there’s a special “bubble brunch” with seasonal California-inspired dishes.
Put on your boots and go line dancing at Hacienda Hay & Feed
Get outside for a hike in Garland Ranch Regional Park
You can opt for an easy stroll on Lupine Loop, which is flat and just 1.5 miles, or a more intense 3.4-mile loop to La Mesa and Mesa Pond, returning by a waterfall, which will take about an hour. Or if you’re feeling up to the challenge, hike Snivley’s Ridge Trail, which boasts the biggest elevation gain with 4,215 feet up the Santa Lucia Mountains. The loop could take eight hours, as it is over 14 miles, but it comes with iconic views across Big Sur and the Pacific Ocean. The trails are dog-friendly, so go ahead and saddle up with your pup.
There’s parking right off Carmel Valley Road and you can cross the bridge to get into the park. A secret spot for a swim — very fun with the dogs — is right beneath the entrance bridge under the trees. The water is pure from the mountains and incredibly refreshing. Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Order your cheese board of dreams at Lady & Larder
If you’re an Angeleno visiting Carmel Valley and don’t wish to lug home a suitcase full of cheese, you can become a member of the Lady & Larder Cheese Club and get a monthly delivery of hand-selected artisanal cheeses. That way, you’ll always have cheese for entertaining, or for snacking solo, whichever happens first.
Meet real cowboys — not just bar-hoppers in cowboy hats — at the Running Iron
Rest your head and calm your mind at Bernardus Lodge
Swirl your glass of wine at the I. Brand & Family Tasting Room
More than half of the 25 wines produced annually are tasting room and club exclusives. I. Brand is open for tastings Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It's time for pizza pie at Cafe Rustica
Drive through tall and fragrant trees on Eucalyptus Tree Row
