11 awe-inspiring things to do in Carmel Valley that take you beyond the quaint seaside

You may be familiar with Carmel-by-the-Sea, a tiny, old world village near the Pacific Ocean where you can sample chocolates or hunt for Jane Austen novels in cottages plucked straight from a fairy tale. But understated Carmel Valley, which stretches inland to the east where it’s substantially warmer, deserves its own visit. Fair warning: You may find yourself staying a while.

Carmel Valley isn’t “wine country,” as many believe — it’s much more low-key than that. It’s an expanse of farmland influenced by the cold ocean coming off the Monterey Bay and warm winds from the surrounding Santa Lucia Mountains, giving way for beautiful scenery dotted with indie businesses. Once a place where cowboys and ranchers would venture to refill their provisions, the valley retains a distinct cowboy culture, especially in the charming downtown known as Carmel Valley Village. Not overly developed, and definitely not over-hipsterfied, the area has become a hideaway for solace-seeking Angelenos. You never know if recently-made-local Brad Pitt will be popping into dive bar Running Iron, a Carmel Valley staple.

In 2020, I moved to this town from New York, settling in a home up a canyon with views across the entire valley. Here, I found my retreat. Life is filled with quiet, dog-friendly beach walks and hikes through the redwoods of Garland Ranch. My favorite thing to do is pure and simple: Sit on a quiet beach, arm in arm with my husband, and watch the sunset.

Carmel Valley has plenty to do, whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, western vibes or if you’re just wanting to put away your phone and meander. Here are some of the best things to do, see and eat during your stay.