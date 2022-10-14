LA Times Today: Why so many L.A. people are drawn to this tiny, rustic town north of Santa Barbara

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A road trip from the Southland to the Central Coast usually includes a few stops at the wineries, but a visit to the rustic little town of Los Alamos might be worth adding to your itinerary.



L.A. Times contributor Julie Wolfson joined L.A. Times Today with more on this town’s historic charm.