LA Times Today: Best things to do in Mammoth over the summer

When you think of Mammoth Mountain, chances are you think of soft white powder and wintertime skiing. But actually, it’s summer that attracts the most visitors.



And this year, thousands of pandemic-weary Southern Californians are heading north for a reset in nature.



L.A. Times travel writer Chris Reynolds shares some tips for a summertime adventure in Mammoth.