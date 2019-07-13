Matera, from Italy's national disgrace to European Cultural Capital

To get the lay of the land, it's helpful to know the geography. The Sassi are divided into two areas, Sasso Caveoso to the south and Sasso Barisano to the northwest. To the west is the town where the Sassi's masses were evacuated. To the east is the Parco della Murgia Materana, where a huge gorge, bisected by a river, is laced with hiking paths. Every time we climbed the steps behind La Dolce Vita, we gazed at this panorama, transfixed.